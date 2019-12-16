In 2010, Instagram launched, Apple unveiled the iPad and Uber's ride-hailing app went live in San Francisco. We'll talk about the consumer tech gadgets and trends that defined the decade, as well as some notable failures (self-combusting cell phones, anyone?). And we want to hear from you: from smart home devices to cloud computing, which of the decade's tech innovations do you love, and which could you do without?
The Decade's Best (and Worst) in Consumer Tech
at 10:00 AM
(iStock)
Guests:
Brian Chen, consumer technology writer, New York Times
Sarah Frier, tech reporter, Bloomberg; author of the forthcoming book "No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram"
Geoffrey Fowler, technology reporter, Washington Post