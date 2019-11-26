Rain is finally expected in the Bay Area this week, marking the end of a lengthy dry spell and reducing the threat of wildfires. The cold is also coming, with temperatures set to drop beginning Wednesday. Meanwhile, the National Weather Service is warning of heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada. We'll get the latest on the weather and how it's likely to affect the region with KQED's Dan Brekke.
Rain to Arrive in the Bay Area, At Last
at 9:00 AM
Rain is set to fall in cities of the Bay Area beginning Tuesday. (iStock)
Guests:
Dan Brekke, editor and reporter, KQED News
