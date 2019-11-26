Rain to Arrive in the Bay Area, At Last
Search
X
Donate
Forum

Rain to Arrive in the Bay Area, At Last

Scott Shafer
at 9:00 AM
Rain is set to fall in cities of the Bay Area beginning Tuesday.  (iStock)

Rain is finally expected in the Bay Area this week, marking the end of a lengthy dry spell and reducing the threat of wildfires. The cold is also coming, with temperatures set to drop beginning Wednesday. Meanwhile, the National Weather Service is warning of heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada. We'll get the latest on the weather and how it's likely to affect the region with KQED's Dan Brekke.

Guests:

Dan Brekke, editor and reporter, KQED News

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.