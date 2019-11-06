Friday marks the first anniversary of the most destructive wildfire in California history, claiming the lives of 86 people and destroying more than 18,000 structures. But Paradise is rebuilding. Some 200 businesses have reopened and an estimated 3,000 people have moved back. We talk with folk from Butte County to hear how they have fared in the past year and get their thoughts on the future for Paradise.
Butte County Residents Share Experiences a Year After Camp Fire
at 9:20 AM
A view of a property that had a home that was destroyed by the Camp Fire on October 21, 2019 in Paradise, California. It has been one year since the the Camp Fire ripped through the town. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Guests:
Jody Jones, mayor, City of Paradise
Tommie Mercer, goldsmith and jeweler; former Paradise resident
Melissa Boutelle, assistant to lead pastor, Paradise Alliance Church
Sonja Hutson, reporter, KQED News
