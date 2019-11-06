Jerry Rice Celebrates 100 Years of 'America's Game'
Search
X
Donate
Forum

Jerry Rice Celebrates 100 Years of 'America's Game'

Scott Shafer
at 10:00 AM
San Francisco 49ers wide-receiver Jerry Rice runs down field during an exhibition game in 1999. (Photo: John G. Mabanglo/AFP via Getty Images)

From his record-breaking career with the 49ers to being regarded as one of the greatest wide receivers of all time, Jerry Rice has a unique perspective on NFL history. Forum talks to Rice about his new book "America's Game: The NFL at 100," on how football has evolved over the years and his own role in its history.

Guests:

Jerry Rice, former wide receiver, San Francisco 49ers; author, "America's Game: The NFL at 100"

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.