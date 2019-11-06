From his record-breaking career with the 49ers to being regarded as one of the greatest wide receivers of all time, Jerry Rice has a unique perspective on NFL history. Forum talks to Rice about his new book "America's Game: The NFL at 100," on how football has evolved over the years and his own role in its history.
Jerry Rice Celebrates 100 Years of 'America's Game'
at 10:00 AM
San Francisco 49ers wide-receiver Jerry Rice runs down field during an exhibition game in 1999. (Photo: John G. Mabanglo/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Jerry Rice, former wide receiver, San Francisco 49ers; author, "America's Game: The NFL at 100"
