San Francisco residents go to the polls Tuesday to weigh in on ballot measures addressing affordable housing, e-cigarettes and a tax on ride-hailing services. They'll also elect a new district attorney and decide whether Mayor Breed gets a second term. We'll discuss the results.
Election 2019: San Franciscans Cast Votes for DA, Affordable Housing Measures
at 9:00 AM
San Francisco City Hall. (Photo: jivedanson/Flickr)
Guests:
Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent and co-host of "Political Breakdown", KQED
Erika Aguilar, senior editor for housing affordability, KQED
Sponsored