How California Has Changed 25 Years After Proposition 187

In November 1994, California voters passed Proposition 187, a controversial measure that aimed to deny education, health care and other public services to undocumented immigrants. Though it was never implemented and eventually declared unconstitutional, the aftermath of the vote changed the character of the state's politics and ushered in a new wave of Latino activism and political involvement. In this hour we'll talk about the legacy of Proposition 187, now 25 years on, and how attitudes toward immigration have changed.