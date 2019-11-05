In November 1994, California voters passed Proposition 187, a controversial measure that aimed to deny education, health care and other public services to undocumented immigrants. Though it was never implemented and eventually declared unconstitutional, the aftermath of the vote changed the character of the state's politics and ushered in a new wave of Latino activism and political involvement. In this hour we'll talk about the legacy of Proposition 187, now 25 years on, and how attitudes toward immigration have changed.
How California Has Changed 25 Years After Proposition 187
at 10:00 AM
A "No on 187" rally in Fresno in 1994. (David Prasad/Flickr)
Guests:
Gustavo Arellano, journalist and host of "This is California: The Battle of 187" podcast, The Los Angeles Times
Maria Elena Durazo, state senator, District 24, California
Sean Walsh, principal, Wilson Walsh George Ross; former adviser to Gov. Pete Wilson
Sponsored