Is the California Dream Becoming a California Nightmare?
Scott Shafer
at 10:00 AM
Residents evacuate as the Easy Fire approaches on October 30, 2019 near Simi Valley, California.  (David McNew/Getty Images)

As fires raze throughout the state and the cost of living skyrockets, many wonder if California is becoming unlivable. One in seven homes in the state are at high risk for wildfire, 130,000 Californians are homeless and housing prices continue to rise. We'll discuss the future of California in the face of unmitigated climate change and income inequality, as well as the feasibility of proposed solutions such as improving public transit and building housing. We want to hear from you: what keeps you from leaving the Golden State?

Guests:

Annie Lowrey, staff writer, The Atlantic

