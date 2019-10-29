From statewide wildfires to PG&E power shutoffs, this October marks the first real crisis of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s first year in office. It’s a situation former Gov. Gray Davis remembers too well -- California experienced rolling blackouts for months when he was governor. Forum will talk with Davis about the fires and get his analysis of Newsom’s response so far.
Former California Gov. Gray Davis on Wildfire Crisis and Gov. Gavin Newsom's Response
at 10:00 AM
California Gov. Gavin Newsom holds a press conference at the Cal Fire Healdsburg station in Sonoma County on Oct. 25, 2019. (Michelle Wiley/KQED)
Guests:
Gray Davis, former governor of California
