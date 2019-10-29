Firefighters scrambled on Tuesday to contain the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County before gusts of high winds, that were forecast to reach their peak Tuesday night, further fanned the flames. Forum checks in on the fire, evacuations and continuing power outages throughout Northern California.
Fire, Power Outages Continue as Winds Increase After Lull
at 9:00 AM
Rubble remains after the Soda Rock Winery was lost in the Kincade Fire, in Healdsburg, California on October 28, 2019. (PHILIP PACHECO/AFP via Getty Images)
