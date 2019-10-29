Economic Cost of Power Shutoffs Could Run Into Billions of Dollars

Tuesday marked yet another wave of PG&E's 'public safety' power shutoffs since the Kincade Fire broke out last week. It is expected to affect more than 596,000 customers in 29 counties across the state. From food rotting without refrigeration to businesses forced to close temporarily, experts estimate the economic cost of this week's blackouts could end up being anywhere from $65 million to $2.5 billion. We'll talk with economists about how the shutoffs are impacting the state's economy and we want to hear from you. Has your business been affected by the power shutoffs?