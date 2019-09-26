2019 MacArthur 'Genius' Fellow sujatha baliga on the Power of Restorative Justice
Scott Shafer
at 10:30 AM
2019 MacArthur "Genius" grant awardee, sujatha baliga. (Courtesy of Impact Justice)

sujatha baliga, an attorney and director of the Restorative Justice Project at Impact Justice, was selected this week to receive a MacArthur "genius" award for her work reducing youth incarceration while addressing the complex needs of crime victims. baliga, a survivor of childhood sexual abuse, says that personal experience propelled her toward restorative justice work, which she says "invites truth-telling on all sides." baliga joins us to talk about her award-winning work.

Guests:

sujatha baliga, director of the Restorative Justice Project, Impact Justice; 2019 MacArthur Fellow

