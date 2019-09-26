Biography Captures Life of Pioneering AIDS Journalist Randy Shilts

Randy Shilts was one of the first journalists to cover and convey the magnitude of the 1980s AIDS epidemic. Shilts, who was openly gay, reported on the crisis for the San Francisco Chronicle and authored the landmark books “And the Band Played On: Politics, People and the AIDS Epidemic" and "The Mayor of Castro Street: The Life and Times of Harvey Milk." Shilts died from AIDS in 1994. Sacramento State professor Andrew Stoner joins us to talk about the life and legacy of Randy Shilts, and his new book, “The Journalist of Castro Street.”