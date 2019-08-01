High school students in the wealthiest one percent of school districts are more than twice as likely to receive testing accommodations than the national average. That's according to a recent New York Times investigation which found a "glaring wealth gap" in so-called 504 designations, which provide students extra time on classroom and standardized tests and other academic supports. The report also found significant racial disparities among students who obtain 504 plans. We'll discuss the report, and we want to hear from you: if you have attempted to obtain academic accommodations, what has been your experience?