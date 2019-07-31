At Tuesday night’s primary debate, Senator Bernie Sanders made the case for his Medicare for All plan, which would create a single-payer health system for all Americans and replace most private insurance. Sanders said the plan would stabilize the health care system, enable patients to freely choose doctors and hospitals, and eliminate “profiteering” by drug and insurance companies. Rival candidates, including Senators Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris, support versions of the plan. We’ll discuss how Medicare for All would work, who would benefit, and what it would cost.