The number of homeless people in Oakland jumped 47 percent over the past two years, according to a new survey. That's despite the city's $9 million initiative, Keep Oakland Housed, which provides emergency financial assistance and free legal help to people at risk. The city has also committed to building thousands more affordable homes by 2024. Forum checks in with Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf about the surge in homelessness, what programs are working, and what needs to happen next. This coverage of the housing affordability crisis in the Bay Area is in collaboration with the San Francisco Chronicle and other media outlets.