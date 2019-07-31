Ten more democratic presidential hopefuls take the stage in Detroit Wednesday evening in the second round of primary debates. We'll review the highlights and hear your reactions.
Second Democratic Primary Debate Continues Wednesday
at 10:00 AM
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - The Fox Theater and surrounding downtown area is prepared for the Democratic Presidential Debate hosted by CNN in Detroit, Michigan (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Guests:
Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent, KQED; co-host of KQED's Political Breakdown podcast
Guy Marzorati, reporter, KQED's California Politics and Government Desk
Sponsored