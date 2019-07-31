Twenty Democratic presidential hopefuls are set to meet in Detroit Tuesday and Wednesday evenings for the second round of primary debates. We'll review Tuesday's debate, which will feature half of the candidates, including progressive front runners Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders. We'll also talk about Silicon Valley's role in the upcoming election and the candidates' positions on big tech. And we want to hear from you: What was your biggest takeaway from the debate?
Presidential Candidates Face Off in Part One of Second Democratic Debate
at 10:00 AM
Poster boards from candidates who were present at the California Democratic Party State Convention in San Francisco earlier this year. (Scott Shafer/KQED)
Guests:
Marisa Lagos, political correspondent, KQED; co-host, KQED's Political Breakdown
Guy Marzorati, reporter, California Politics and Government Desk, KQED
Sponsored