A recent UCSF study shows that nearly half of homeless seniors became homeless for the first time above the age of 50. And that number is expected to grow. In collaboration with the San Francisco Chronicle and other media outlets, this week KQED focuses on the housing affordability crisis in the Bay Area. Forum will discuss the specific causes of elderly homelessness, the vulnerability of this population, and the solutions being proposed to decrease or end the displacement of Bay Area seniors.
Solutions for Housing Vulnerable Seniors
at 9:00 AM
John Henry, a homeless man, sits at the entrance to the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Guests:
Margot Kushel, director, UCSF Center for Vulnerable Populations; director, UCSF Benioff Homelessness and Housing Initiative; professor of Medicine, Division of General Internal Medicine, San Francisco General Hospital
Amie Fishman, executive director, Non-Profit Housing Association of Northern California
