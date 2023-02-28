Connecting Past and Present: Black Youth Voices

From political cartoons to podcasts and personal narratives, students all across the country are using media to tell stories and share their views. This Black History Month, explore Black youth perspectives on history and the change they want to see in the present
Celebrating Black History Through Youth Voices
- Claudette Colvin & Rosa Parks Postage Stamp Aliya’s political cartoon celebrates the impact of two key figures in the Civil Rights Movement, while raising the question of why Rosa Parks gets ‘the fame’ while Colette Colvin, who was the first to not give up her seat, has a ‘backstage’ role. (Hear from Colvin herself on the role colorism played in her story being forgotten.)
- African American Protests in Sports Nico, Huck, Mekhi and Avi were inspired by Colin Kaepernicks’ documentary; they explore the legacies of Jesse Owens, Muhammad Ali, and current-day black athletes who are also fighting for civil rights.
- Bessie Coleman Commemorative Postage Stamp Kira shares that she is personally inspired by Bessie Coleman, the first female African American pilot.
Changes Youth Want to See
- A Call for Safer Black Education Grayson believes educators need to create a safe environment to protect students from racism in school.
- Conversations About Curly Hair Sloan and Malia encourage listeners to familiarize themselves with Black hair without violating the personal space of Black people.
- Colorism in Black Communities Aejana’s cartoon juxtaposes the different treatment Black people with light and dark skin receive in their own communities.
- Guilty from Birth Jordan’s piece infuses personal anecdotes into his critique of the US. Justice system.
- Reparations for Black Americans Adiyah advocates for reparations as a step towards a more just economic future for Black people.
- The Under Representation of BIPOC Teachers Malia shares the impact that having so few African American teachers has had on her self-esteem growing up.
