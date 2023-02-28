Connecting Past and Present: Black Youth Voices

From political cartoons to podcasts and personal narratives, students all across the country are using media to tell stories and share their views. This Black History Month, explore Black youth perspectives on history and the change they want to see in the present

Celebrating Black History Through Youth Voices

Claudette Colvin & Rosa Parks Postage Stamp Aliya’s political cartoon celebrates the impact of two key figures in the Civil Rights Movement, while raising the question of why Rosa Parks gets ‘the fame’ while Colette Colvin, who was the first to not give up her seat, has a ‘backstage’ role. ( Hear from Colvin herself on the role colorism played in her story being forgotten.)

African American Protests in Sports Nico, Huck, Mekhi and Avi were inspired by Colin Kaepernicks’ documentary; they explore the legacies of Jesse Owens, Muhammad Ali, and current-day black athletes who are also fighting for civil rights.



Bessie Coleman Commemorative Postage Stamp Kira shares that she is personally inspired by Bessie Coleman, the first female African American pilot.

Changes Youth Want to See

Discover more youth voices from around the country speaking up about Black History topics—all year round and not just in February! Find thousands of student media pieces on the Youth Media Challenge Showcase.

Browse more blogs featuring Black youth voices.

Want to make space for your students’ voices in class? Find our free Youth Media Challenge classroom curriculum, designed to empower students through media making and authentic audience.