Top 10 Above the Noise Episodes From 2020

Let’s face it... 2020 was a year most of us are ready to put behind us. Misinformation was rampant and social media often felt like a battleground. Controversial issues like climate change, immigration, racism, voter suppression and disparities in our healthcare system took over the headlines and divided the country. But it’s also a year we can learn from.
KQED’s video series Above the Noise dug into viral news stories to investigate different perspectives and go deeper than the debates on mainstream news. Here are our editors’ picks for the #ATNtop10 videos from 2020. Watch them and open your mind to different points of view! It’s one way to work towards a less divisive new year ahead.
10. Should We Fight Wildfires With...More Fire?
Living with mega wildfires is the new normal for many residents of the United States, particularly in the West. Learn about what we can do to make fires less devastating and fight climate change.
9. Is There A Right Way To Protest?
From the Boston Tea Party to Black Lives Matter, protesting is an American tradition. We looked at why--and how--people have expressed themselves through the centuries.