Explore Youth Voices with this Family Summer Playlist

Two Bay Area Teens on Figuring Out Gender Identity — and High School — Together

Sam Mann identifies as gender non-binary. Ragan Foster is cisgender, meaning she identifies with her biological sex, but people often assume she is transgender. These seniors talk about their friendship and how they respond to being misunderstood. As Sam put it, “If they view me as weird, I don’t really care. Weird is the new normal.”

Youth Reporting

This playlist features videos co-created by PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs students and Above the Noise.

How Will the Coronavirus Affect Going to College?

The pandemic is raising big questions for students heading off to college in the fall, or in the next few years. Will school be in person? Can rising seniors still take the SAT or ACT? Does it make more sense to take college classes online or to defer? Student reporters from around the country in the PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs program share their questions about how the pandemic will impact higher education, as well as their plans.

Oakland Sideshows: Should They Be Legal?

What do you get when you mix car stunts, youth culture and Oakland? Sideshows! Sideshows have become big in Oakland, where drivers will block major intersections to perform car stunts like donuts and figure eights, while large crowds gather to watch. But here's the catch — they can be dangerous and because of that they are totally illegal. Students in the PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs program at Oakland Military Institute in Oakland, California are asking: what should Oakland do about sideshows?

Survival Guide: How to Handle Family Stress

Family really getting to you? You’re not alone. Even as stay-at-home orders are loosening, you’re probably spending way more time at home than you’d like to be. This can lead to some family tension, especially between teens and parents. Hear from students about what the experience has been like for them and the creative ways they are adapting.

Driver's Licenses for People in the U.S. Illegally: The Debate Explained

The driver’s license is often a symbol of freedom, especially if you’re a teen getting one for the first time. So PBS NewsHour student reporters from Northview High School in Southern California decided to investigate the debate happening around the country over whether people living in the U.S. illegally should be allowed to get driver’s licenses.

Bonus Activity: Youth Civic Engagement

KQED’s Youth Media Challenge: Let’s Talk About Election 2020 is one opportunity to amplify student voices this fall. In this challenge, middle and high school students create video or audio commentaries about issues facing voters in the upcoming election. Commentaries so far cover everything from systematic oppression, climate justice and gun control to the surprising reason for one student’s long bathroom break.

KQED's six-week facilitated course on Podcasting and Audio Production for the Classroom starts August 24.