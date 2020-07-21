Explore Youth Voices with this Family Summer Playlist

We’ve been sharing plenty of great content for families this summer. But learning isn’t just about consuming content — it’s also about creating. The following stories celebrate youth voices speaking on issues that matter to them. Read on for ways teachers can help youth share stories with each other, with their local communities and with the world.
Youth Perspectives
Students from San Francisco Bay Area schools shared these audio stories as part of KQED’s annual Youth Takeover.
Teens and Coronavirus: “My life was deeply affected months before the closure of the high school”
Michelle Qiao’s grandparents live two hours from Wuhan in China. By the time Michelle’s school in San Jose shut down, the pandemic was already a big part of her life. Michelle shares her experience worrying about her family while the people around her made toilet paper jokes and assumed the virus would pass quickly.
Overcoming
In this personal interview, Aileen Delgado asks her mom what it was like to start high school pregnant and what it was like to be a teen mom. Aileen and her mom are close, but this is the first time they’ve had this conversation in-depth. Her mom’s hope for the interview? “Espero que esto les sirven cualquier persona para que sigan adelante y pues que buscen, siempre buscen, ayuda.”
‘I’m Always tired.’ Navigating High School on Barely any Sleep
Vincent Nguyen works on homework in the middle of the night and sleeps in the afternoons. Over time, a reliance on Red Bull and Monster has changed his sleep schedule. But it’s not just the caffeine — a demanding schedule is a big reason he fuels up in the first place. Vincent is not alone: teens who get a full eight hours of sleep each night are now a small minority.