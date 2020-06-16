Explore California With This Family Summer Playlist

Summertime for Californians means road trips to see family, camping in national parks, beach days and visits to other state attractions. With varying restrictions on travel and leisure this summer, this playlist of videos featuring the golden state offers a wealth of exploratory learning opportunities for the whole family. From the coast to the incredible state history to the quirky folks that call this unique place home, here’s a binge worthy list of videos that will get your students and their families exploring California.

Check out the individual videos below or watch them all with this playlist.

Everything Comes from the Streets

This hour-long documentary packs a wealth of rare archival photography, custom vehicles and intimate chats with lowriders, some of whom have been at it since the 1950s. But it's not just automobile eye candy. The origins and history of lowriding in San Diego and the borderlands are chronicled in Everything Comes from the Streets, including the creative men and women who pioneered and shaped the unique car customizing tradition among Chicano and Mexican communities.

The Maze

The MacArthur Maze freeway interchange in Oakland may connect roads, but does it separate people? In 30 minutes, The Maze explores the convergence of historical, environmental and cultural impact surrounding the maze, including the Ohlone shellmounds that are now a shopping center, the history of Port of Oakland, and the interchange's role in segregating and stifling West Oakland.

49 Mile Scenic Drive

In 1954, celebrated graphic designer Rex May painted a seagull on a street sign and created a San Francisco icon. But now, a forgery threatens to take its place. Weaving together archival footage, Rex May's illustrious screen prints and modern design critique, 49 Mile Scenic Drive can take your family on a whirlwind journey through the streets of San Francisco and begs the question: does one street sign really matter? With as many twists and turns as Lombard Street, this short film delivers history with humor. It exhibits cinema's power to create change, no matter how small.