Covid Perspective #1

Wake up at 7:15. Stay in sweats. Keep my hair in a bun. Apply some mascara for the incoming zoom calls. Make my iced coffee and breakfast. No matter what: stay inside.

I carry on with the normal day, every hour and a half jumping from class to class, with a small break at 11:30, for lunch. After school I take a small break to clean my room and zone out to netflix. Then I do my few hours of homework. After, I put on some workout clothes and power through a workout designed to energize and distract my mind. Then, I hop on another zoom call with my awaiting dance class.

Although this all seems good, fun, chill, relaxing, this monotonous routine begins to wear down on my mind, body, and spirit. It's not the routine, but the unknown. The unanswerable questions like “How long will this last?” “When will I hug my friends again?” "When can I sit in a classroom community surrounded by other students?”