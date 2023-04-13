Do sunny days ahead have you hungry for more Bay Area restaurant picks? Check, Please! Bay Area is back this month with new tasty recommendations for local restaurants you won’t want to miss! In each episode of this award-winning series, three residents join host Leslie Sbrocco to share their favorite local place to eat; after checking out each other’s spots, they join Sbrocco to discuss, debate and dish on their dining experiences. Check out four new episodes, Thursdays beginning April 20 at 7:30pm on KQED 9.

Here’s a sneak peek of what you can expect:

April 20

All-day brunch and bakery bliss featuring fresh breads, sweet pastries, savory meat pies and house-made soups at One House Bakery (Benicia)

(Benicia) Authentic Burmese cuisine with traditional favorites like crunchy tea leaf salad and fresh and flaky palatas at Burma 2 (Walnut Creek)

(Walnut Creek) Big, juicy burgers, beers and gastropub fare in a lively, family-friendly space at The Monk’s Kettle Terra Linda (San Rafael)



April 27

Beignets, fried chicken and other Southern-inspired brunch faves in wine country at TIPS Roadside (Kenwood)

(Kenwood) Vegetarian-friendly Ethiopian dishes that spotlight the unique spices, heirloom herbs and flavors of East African cuisine at Café Colucci (Oakland)

(Oakland) “French-ish” fare celebrating the elegance and refinement of French cuisine at Routier (San Francisco)

May 4

Modern Korean fusion favorites focused on seasonal ingredients at Restaurant Gish (Santa Clara)

(Santa Clara) Creative, homemade Mexican dishes and handmade tortillas alongside smoky mezcal and tequila-based cocktails at Zona Rosa (San Jose)

(San Jose) Vegan-centric good food that’s good for you, with hearty plant-based dishes sourced from local farmers at Wildseed (San Francisco)

May 11

Fresh, handmade tortillas, tlayudas and other Oaxacan favorites served against a lush, intimate patio and al fresco beer garden at Comal (Berkeley)

(Berkeley) Sustainable seafood prepared in mellow yet mouthwatering ways at Hook Fish Co (Mill Valley)

(Mill Valley) Bold, fragrant Thai dishes inspired by and embodying tropical vibes at Jo’s Modern Thai (Oakland)

(Oakland) Innovative tea-infused ice creams, Pakistani favorites, Afghan street food, and more with a side of stunning views of the Golden Gate Bridge at Presidio Tunnel Tops (San Francisco)

Don’t see your favorite spot on the list? There’s still time to submit your go-to spot; we’re accepting applications for our next batch of guests, and we want to hear from you!