Check, Please! Bay Area Returns to KQED in January!

Hungry for more Check, Please! Bay Area? Host Leslie Sbrocco returns to KQED in 2023 to chat with a new batch of local guests and to introduce you to your next favorite Bay Area dining destination! In each episode of this James Beard and Emmy Award-winning program, three Bay Area residents recommend their favorite place to eat, and the other two guests visit anonymously to check it out. After trying each other’s picks, they join Sbrocco in studio to discuss, debate, and dish on their dining experiences. At the end of each episode, reporter Cecilia Phillips samples a fun, off-the-beaten-path eatery to uncover the area’s most unexpectedly delightful food spots. From plant-based comfort fare in Oakland to island vibes and tropical specialties in Vallejo, shareable Turkish meze in San Francisco to hog heaven in Petaluma, we’ve scoured the Bay for the best bites so you don’t have to!

We’ll reveal the spots you’ve just gotta try, Thursdays, at 7:30pm, beginning January 12, on KQED 9. Here's a sneak peek of what's on tap in the new year:

January 12

Healthier, plant-based takes on familiar favorites that don't sacrifice flavor at Roasted and Raw (Oakland)

(Oakland) An ever-changing menu of imaginative, quirky, locally sourced dishes at Street Social (Petaluma)

(Petaluma) Low-key island vibes and flavor-packed Filipino and Hawaiian specialties at Kehaulani’s Cafe (Vallejo)

(Vallejo) Fresh seasonal produce, eggs, plants, pantry staples, and more at the weekly farmstead at Flatbed Farm (Glen Ellen)

January 19

First-class bar bites served with a side of laughter at Alameda Comedy Club (Alameda)

(Alameda) Elevated diner breakfast favorites made with sustainably sourced ingredients at Sequoia Diner (Oakland)

(Oakland) Floral-based, aromatic cocktails paired with innovative, snack-sized twists on comfort food at True Laurel (San Francisco)

(San Francisco) Myriad offerings from aspiring local food entrepreneurs at E14th Street Eatery + Kitchen (San Leandro)

January 26

Hog heaven (burgers, brews, and barbecue!) at Butcher Crown Roadhouse (Petaluma)

(Petaluma) Seafood-driven specialties and delicate, artful fresh fish at One Fish Raw Bar (Campbell)

(Campbell) Dungeness crab fresh-off-the-boat at Pillar Point Harbor (Half Moon Bay)

February 2

Lush, tropical greenery, creative cocktails, and Afro-Latino small plates at Sobre Mesa (Oakland)

(Oakland) Wood-fired pizzas, Italian spritzes, and other “damn fine” dishes at DAMNFiNE pizza (San Francisco)

(San Francisco) California-style rotisserie specializing in quality spit-roasted meats—poultry, pork, and beef—at Spinning Bones (Alameda)

(Alameda) Hip, new food trucks and outdoor dining space at Tasty Mob Market (San Jose)

February 9

Organic, sustainably farmed California ingredients that fuse family recipes with regional Southern flavors at Oeste Bar and Kitchen (Oakland)

(Oakland) Steamy pots of fragrant broth in a style that dates all the way back to Genghis Khan himself at Little Lamb Hot Pot & BBQ (San Jose)

(San Jose) Traditional Turkish meze plates that are tailor-made for sharing at Lokma (San Francisco)

(San Francisco) Small-batch, fresh-made fudge, crafted daily at Z. Cioccolato (San Francisco)

February 16