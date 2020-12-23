How a Thematic Christmas Celebration Can Connect Distant Family

Upon her arrival in Osaka, we were inundated with beautiful pictures and stories of the rich food culture of the city. Each text message and social media post induced a drool reflex, so it made sense that this year’s Christmas party theme would recreate some of my partner’s sister’s favorite dishes, to connect us to a loved one, and to share her excitement of discovering the treasures of a new home.

Japanese cooking philosophy and techniques have played an important role in my development as a chef. Although my first introduction to Japanese cuisine was as a college student eating at restaurants along Sawtelle Avenue (Little Osaka) in Los Angeles, it was during a trip to Kyoto, before starting graduate school, that I really fell in love with Japanese food culture. Since that trip, I have incorporated years of learning and experimenting with Japanese flavors and techniques into my cooking style. So I am a little excited about cooking these dishes.

Our first dish is chawanmushi, an umami-forward savory egg custard. The chawanmushi my partner’s sister ate in Kyoto had a smooth, creamy texture that obsessed her for weeks. In an ideal world, the sisters would be cooking side-by-side in a kitchen, trying to figure out how to replicate this dish. Instead my partner has me, a science nerd, at her side.

A successful chawanmushi depends on understanding the essential variables of egg quality, seasoning, temperature control and limiting the amount of air bubbles in the custard base.

Although my partner used high quality farm eggs, homemade dashi and seasonings, her first attempt resulted in super tasty scrambled eggs rather than a smooth custard. The heat was too high, and despite skimming and straining, there was still residual air in the custard.

Slowly increasing the temperature allows the dashi (water), the sugar (mirin) and salt (Japanese sea salt and soy sauce) to create a protective environment for the egg proteins to gradually lose their native structure and form a new network of intramolecular bonds. At 160 F that network will have a custard consistency and around 180 F it begins to resemble scrambled eggs.

A high amount of air (think, frothy appearance) whisked into the custard will give the final dish a “spongy” texture. To remove as much air as possible, my partner puts the egg custard base in the chamber vacuum sealer. Then the custard was cooked with a gentler heat. Together these tweaks give my partner’s chawanmushi a “creaminess” we imagine her sister experienced. (Just because it’s Christmas doesn’t mean I stop experimenting.)

For dessert we are making kintsuba, which my partner’s sister describes as “sweet adzuki beans in squares, coated in flour and baked/lightly fried.” Kintsuba is yōkan, a thick jelly made from tsubuan (whole adzuki beans boiled with sugar), and agar. To unlock the full gelling potential of the agar, it must first be boiled in water. After that the agar is fully melted, the tsubuan is added and the mixture is then cooled inside a mold. Once cooled, the yōkan is cut into block form, coated in pancake batter and quickly cooked so as to not melt the agar. In her descriptions, it sounds delicious: “The lovely texture of a slightly chewy/crisp thin outer layer gives way to a soft bean paste studded with still-whole beans.”

Her description of kintsuba triggered a food memory of eating warm taiyaki on a cold February night during my brief stay in Kyoto. I have always loved the taste of sweet adzuki beans—I grew up eating bean pies from Muslim bakeries—and thus it was a great delight, while I was in Kyoto, to eat taiyaki fresh from the griddle. (Taiyaki is a tai-snapper-shaped waffle stuffed with adzuki bean paste.) It was a cold February night, and the heat of the taiyaki kept me warm and happy. Her more recent description of kintsuba instantly transported me back to that fond memory and forward to the day when we’ll see each other again.