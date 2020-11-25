The Pasta King Trusted Us—On Our Honor

Ibleto’s life wasn’t always so public. As a teenager in Italy drafted into Mussolini’s army, he escaped and joined the resistance forces as an underground freedom fighter, planting explosives on roads and railroads to thwart fascism’s spread across Europe. At 22, he immigrated to the United States and settled in Petaluma, trusting not only the people in his new chosen home, but in hard work, common sense and a we’re-all-in-this-together belief.

Over at the Press Democrat, Ibleto’s longtime friend and biographer Chris Smith tells the details of the Pasta King’s long life, including his business ventures and philanthropy. It’s worth a read.

But Ibleto even touched those who hadn’t the faintest awareness of his stature in the community. Often, he ignored his own honor system and simply gave pasta away for free—to those down on their luck, or to people he thought looked too thin—a gesture that was rarely forgotten.

The whole reason I’m writing this, probably, is because I was one of those people once, a skinny kid without the $6 for a plate of pasta at Santa Rosa’s Wednesday Night Market. Later, when my wife and I got married, it only made sense to hire the Pasta King to cater our wedding; even later, when we had a daughter, we brought her by Ibleto’s place so he could see the results.

And of course, there was his loud, deep laugh. When, a few years back, I found myself without the proper change to leave on his old wooden desk for some lasagna, I knew I couldn’t cheat his trust. So I wrote him a letter when I got home and enclosed the missing amount, two quarters, taped to the letter, with two stamps to cover the extra weight.

Ibleto never put the quarters in his till. Instead, he taped the letter to his refrigerator, along with the quarters and the stamps, in what many presumed was a display of the general public’s allegiance to the honor system.

I learned the real reason later, when a friend reported stopping in and saying he knew the sender of the quarters. Ibleto pointed to the stamps, amused.

“He your friend? You see what he did?!” Ibleto said. “He spent 88 cents to send me 50 cents! Maybe I have a bridge to sell him!”

And then, after a long, heavy laugh, he looked up and said, “So. You like pasta? Red or green?”

Learn more about the Pasta King here.