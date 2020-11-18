Ordering Thanksgiving Dinner To Go? How Best to Actually Support a Restaurant

As an alternative to ordering a pre-prepared meal from a grocery store like say, Whole Foods, giving your money to a local business is an appealing thought. But how can you place an order in a way that truly supports restaurants and their staff, who have been so affected by the COVID-19 pandemic? We asked local restaurant staff for their tips.

Plan Ahead as Much as You Can

One thing about Thanksgiving eating that remains unchanged this year: last-minute planning won't cut it.

The same way you'd plan your shopping and preparation for a big family gathering, you'll need to plan any restaurant order you're considering — and many establishments will be closing their order window this week.

San Francisco's Balboa Cafe is one such restaurant offering a ready-to-reheat "Thanksgiving Meal Kit", with an order deadline of Friday, November 20. They're also offering their regular drinks kit to-go, including the choice of margarita pitchers, bloody marys or wine. Planning ahead is important, says Balboa Cafe's general manager Jesse Caetano, not just to ensure you don't miss the order cut-off but also to make sure you're ordering exactly what you want — as modifications on these Thanksgiving dinners aren't possible the way they might normally be during regular dinner service.

Oakland restaurant alaMar is offering two options for Thanksgiving to go: a BBQ spin on Thanksgiving dinner with smoked turkey, and a seafood boil — as well as holiday pies and cocktail kits. alaMar's

Executive Chef and owner, Nelson German, advises ordering by Monday, November 23, and "Tuesday at the latest." This gives the restaurant a chance to prepare your holiday order to the fullest.

You should also plan how you'll get your food from a restaurant, and which pick-up slots are going to be possible for you and your household over the holiday period. Balboa Cafe is offering pick-up on Wednesday, November 25 only, while alaMar offers slots on both Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day — so wherever you're ordering from, make sure that you're going to be able to get there on a given day. (You might also want to check ahead of time about COVID-19 safety precautions being taken at your chosen restaurant, including whether curbside pick-up is being offered.)

If you're hoping to order "non-Thanksgiving" food from a restaurant for Thanksgiving Day, consider that restaurants might not decide their plans for this until closer to the day itself. (Basically, don't plan on necessarily being able to do this.)

And you're one of those who want to actually eat at a restaurant this Thanksgiving — which will only be available outdoors, due to the recent widespread closure of indoor dining — it goes without saying that planning ahead is even more crucial, with limited options for restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving Day. Balboa Cafe, for example, is offering a first-come-first-served lunch service on its patio on Thursday, November 26, followed by reservation-only Thanksgiving Dinner.

Lead With Care and Compassion

For restaurants that offer service during the holidays, Thanksgiving is a fraught, busy period in the best of years — but during a pandemic year, when so many businesses have been forced to close or barely hung on, all bets are off.