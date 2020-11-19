Attempting to Recreate the Magic of the Love N' Haight Sandwich at Home

The reason Love N' Haight didn't need to fuss, or create a fancy decor to keep its customers coming was because its sandwiches were unmatched. (Yes, even in a region as vegetarian-friendly as the Bay Area.) Now that the shop has closed, those sandwiches remain unmatched. (Though its worth noting that Rhea's Deli in the Mission comes close.) This leaves many of its patrons in the predicament of trying to recreate Love N' Haight sandwiches at home. And this week, I did just that.

Much of the initial battle revolved around locating the right kind of soy meat. Love N' Haight's was special—thick steaks that offered a chew much closer to real meat than the average seitan. This is not meat you can pick up in any regular supermarket, and it's not readily available within the confines of San Francisco. A pilgrimage to Layonna Vegetarian Health Food Market in Oakland’s Chinatown (accessible via BART), or to Saudagar Cash & Carry in Hayward is first necessary. Both carry the Meatless Smoked Drumsticks that most closely resemble the smoked veggie duck of old.

Through a process of trial and error, I found that the only way to get them cooked to Love N' Haight perfection is to first defrost them, then throw them in the oven at 375° for 12-15 minutes. (The package suggests frying, sautéing, or grilling—none of which gave me an even cook because of the drumsticks' awkward shape.) After that, it's just about replicating your order (mine was always on sliced wheat with extra avocado and cucumber) and doing it with the care and meticulous attention that Fey Chao used to give it. Evenly layer those veggies like your life depends on it!

The sandwich I made, it turns out, was great. Extremely similar to the ones Chao used to make for me. It filled the hole in my stomach just fine—but the one in my heart still remains. Because never again will I eat one while chatting across the counter to Chao's sweet daughter, Virginia. Never again will my friends attempt to FedEx me a sandwich on my birthday because I'm out of town and they know it's my favorite. (This really happened.) And never again will I drunkenly leave Molotov's at 1am and fall into the comfort of a sober-up sandwich right across the street.

At the time of Love N' Haight's closing, Fey Chao told SF Gate that she intends to re-open in a new location once conditions return to normal. "I can’t retire," she said, "but right now it’s very difficult to open a new shop. This year, I will relax for a couple months, but I’ll find something to do for next year." Chao should relax while she can. As delicious as my home sandwich was, if and when Love N' Haight opens in a new location, I, and countless others like me, will enthusiastically return, "OUT DUCK" or not.