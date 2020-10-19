Start with coffee and artichokes

Upon arrival into town or turning on to Stage Road, a snack is likely in order while you decide what to bring with you to the beach. Grab a coffee from The Downtown Local and walk over to the Arcangeli's Grocery for a loaf of fresh baked artichoke garlic bread (it’s ok to have a bite immediately if it happens to still be warm in the bag). While here, you could opt for a sandwich from the counter in the back to bring to the beach with you, or choose some items for a picnic from The Sunshine.

Pick up picnic supplies

The Sunshine is Pescadero’s most recent food addition, though nearly a year old. The small grocery store, founded by Nicole Sillapere and her husband, features gluten-free and processed sugar-free items selling mostly local, plastic free products one might find at a farmer’s market. “I’m very interested in exploring how businesses can be healing entities instead of destructive,” said Sillapere. “My goal is to be a regenerative business and find ways we are contributing to the wellness of a community and environment,” she added.

They also have picnic baskets for rent (with a deposit) and Sillapere says they can provide ice packs and will also dispose of the waste brought back. “We have local pigs we bring the scraps to,” she said. They have additional plans for ramen and pizza in the near future as well.

Get some goat cheese

If you have children with you, or eager adults, plan in advance for a tour of Harley Goat Farms and choose some goat cheese to go along with your artichoke garlic bread. There are some picnic tables around the farm, but if there are no screaming children — see if you can bring all your treats to the beach without eating them immediately. If it’s a cold day, you might want to swap this itinerary around to stop here first for a bowl of soup before a windy wander on the beach.

An iconic last stop

The Pescadero food tour wouldn’t be complete without a trip to Duarte’s Tavern. Their tag-line “where friends meet, since 1894” has been mostly true for my family, though my mother will often remark that the artichoke omelettes “used to cost $1.50!” Duarte’s has become known for their cream of artichoke soup and signature pies. A half-n-half of artichoke soup and green chilli soup will keep you warm and full on a drive home, and if you haven’t overeaten the day away, it should be complemented with a slice of Olallieberry pie.

On your way out

If you are in a rush to beat traffic or catch the sunset or just generally more of a taco person, and less of a soup-eater, grab some tacos while you fill up on gas from Mercado & Taqueria De Amigos on your way home.

No matter how foggy it may be, don’t forget to put your feet in the sand, a toe in the cold ocean water, stare at the waves and honor an ancestor.