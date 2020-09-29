Pandemic Reopening: San Francisco Gets Ready for Indoor Dining

San Francisco restaurants can prepare to offer indoor dining as soon as tomorrow as the city and county moved from the state’s coronavirus red tier designation to orange today. Earlier this month, San Francisco Mayor London Breed, in coordination with health and economic city officials, announced the city expects to commence indoor dining at 25% capacity for up to 100 people, while using both state and local indicators for coronavirus infections. The state’s four-color tier system, ranging from purple, red, orange and yellow, factors in new daily cases and total infection as a percentage of the county’s population. San Francisco’s indicators get more granular accounting for hospitalization data, contact tracing capacity, testing, and PPE supply.

The city is developing its own indoor dining guidance working closely with the Golden Gate Restaurant Association. “We were pleased today to see that as expected San Francisco has moved into the state’s orange tier,” wrote a representative from GGRA. “We have been working closely with the city on indoor dining guidelines and are looking forward to the release of that final Department of Health guidance tomorrow.” Though, in theory, restaurants could open for limited capacity dining as soon as tomorrow, it’s expected that businesses will take longer than that to digest and adjust to the guidelines once they are released.

This story will be updated.