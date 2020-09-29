This Bay Area Spice Company Is Fighting Climate Change and Colonialism

He’s also using his platform on social media to encourage people to talk about their own food stories and think through food and waste — he's planning to continue hosting Instagram lives to talk about recipes, and topics like kitchen composting.

As a self-described queer desi, Sanathra talks about tasty food and the importance of supporting regenerative farming with equal enthusasm. He sees his work as an act against colonialism. “Having everything at your fingertips is a very colonial thought-process,” Sanathra said, “is there a way to encourage people to purchase locally, support local economies? And also support international regenerative farming?” he asks.

At the moment, he’s working with an organization that works with farmers in Southern India on the border of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. In addition to the recipes, Sanathra intends on bringing stories of the local farmers as well. The region of southern India he is currently sourcing some of the spices from has been impacted by climate change and sees less rainwater. “Cardamon is intensive on resources — a lot of cardamom farmers are using groundwater,” he said as we went on a tangent about water usage, crops, and how some farmers in India are thinking about regenerative farming and integrating crops that grow well with less water.

In terms of cost, Sanathra admits the price could turn some people away, but he said on a broader scale, “It’s deciding how we are going to use our money.” While some South Asians in the U.S. may devalue their spices, Sanathra said this is a different way of looking at the plight of farmers, and another way of combating climate change. “A lot of my desi friends want to buy the subscription for the recipe, not because they are helping farmers,” but for Sanathra it’s about more than just the recipe it’s about the food and what a well-meaning business can do.

So far, his clients have been pleased with the product. “It was cool to try it out and learn how to use a spice differently,” said Joylani Shibata who subscribes to Zameen and tried out the recipes. She knows Sanathra and trusts his taste as well as his judgement.”It’s nice knowing it will be a good quality spice — and learning how to use it differently,” she added. There’s also an element of excitement since she said she didn’t know what spice would be coming next. She also appreciated the personalized note.

Sanathra would like to be able to grow the business so he has enough capital to be able to say to a farmer: “we’ll purchase all of your crop.” He’d like to be a partner to farmers and work with people, “I want it to be like Patagonia — for spices,” he said.