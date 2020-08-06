Flavors at Home: Peaches for Dinner

The peaches were so remarkably sweet last July that my mom wondered out loud whether it was the last summer on earth. Her question came back to me this spring as a pandemic took over the world and longstanding protests against police brutality swelled into uprisings across the country. This year’s peaches aren’t as sweet. I wish I could prove it empirically, but all I have to compare is memories of their ambrosial sugariness. Even still, I’m eating my fair share of peaches this year. Galettes have become a favorite way to enjoy them but I also keep coming back to enjoying them simply sliced up with some yogurt and honey. I started eating peaches this way on the many nights last summer when I craved a salad and dessert all at once. A few toppings and a dish is made out of a single fruit. It’s not an uncommon composition to pair the floral sweetness of a peach with a rich dairy thing. I love the tang yogurt provides especially when it’s laced with a slick trail of honey.

