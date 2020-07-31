Art’s Cafe Gave Me a Sense of Belonging in San Francisco, Now it’s Gone

It went like this: Over a base of thin and crispy hash browns and a layer of melted cheddar cheese, Hae Ryong would add the veggie elements of bibimbap: mung bean sprouts, shredded carrots, spinach and zucchini. The hash brown “wrapper” was folded over its insides, and topped by two eggs, prepared any way you liked (personally, over medium). Sarah or the couple’s nephew would slide a squeeze bottle of gochujang down the counter and I would dress the whole dish up like a Toaster Strudel, lightly zig-zagging the sweet, savory and spicy sauce across a perfect meal.

If there was a line of people outside the diner waiting for a spot at the counter, Sarah would take orders on the sidewalk to speed up Art’s already streamlined process. The waiting never took too long; once you got the go-ahead to enter the narrow space, hung your coat on a hook and sat down, your dish could arrive a second later.

Because I got the same thing every time I walked the short block to Art’s, Sarah never offered me a menu. The only question was: “Toast or no toast?” (I usually got toast, two slices of wheat bread cut on the diagonal, and even learned to love grape jelly thanks to Art’s.)

It gave me so much stupid pleasure to simply be a regular. Art’s engendered this feeling in so many: under the countertop were postcards from dedicated customers, sent to the diner from all over the world. Everyone should know that feeling at some point in their lives—of having your selection preempted, of knowing (even on a transactional level) the people behind the counter, or the bar, or in the back room. I can’t think of much in city life that creates a stronger sense of belonging.

It also breeds fierce loyalty. I brought countless friends and family members to Art’s. Mondays—the only day they were closed—felt less lively. It was my go-to pick-me-up food. After knee surgery, to quell a hangover, or just to start a weekend off on the right foot: Art’s.

Art’s Cafe is closing because Hae Ryong and Sarah are retiring, earlier than planned but is no less deserved. As the San Francisco Chronicle noted, the diner was open six days a week for three decades. They deserve a rest.

I only wish we got to say goodbye. I wish we got to send them off in style, with messages of deep thanks and a neighborhood-wide show of appreciation for keeping us well-fed.

And I worry ever more for all of Art’s brethren—all the neighborhood spots where people sit elbow to elbow, eavesdrop on each other’s conversations and inquire about their neighbors’ delicious-looking off-menu dishes. Things will be so very different when we declare this pandemic “over.” I fear these ways of gathering, of eating in cozy proximity, may become a thing of the past. But more than that, I fear for all the small businesses we have lost and will lose, the places that make San Francisco what it is and invite you to be a part of it.