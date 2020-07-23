Ferry Building Reopens After Partial Closure

Over the weekend, Christine Farren, the executive director of CUESA which runs the longstanding farmer’s market at the building, heard that this closure order was coming down and was in talks with the building’s manager to host businesses that were forced to close as pop-ups at the organization’s outdoor markets.

As a tenant of the building's outdoor spaces well practiced in social distancing and sanitization measures, CUESA’s markets have remained open during the pandemic because of its physical positioning and its essential service of providing fresh and prepared foods.



“CUESA has a longstanding relationship with almost all of the tenants that are inside of the Ferry Building because we've acted as a small business incubator for many of them,” Farren explained. “At one count, nearly 40% of the businesses inside had started in our farmer's market so these are very personal relationships to us.”