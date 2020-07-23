Ferry Building Reopens After Partial Closure

Just two days after its announced partial closure, the Ferry Building is fully open for business once more. On Thursday, in accordance with a statewide public health officer order that restricted indoor activities at malls and other businesses in cities on the state’s watchlist, the Ferry Building closed indoor shops and restaurants that had no direct access to doors that led outside.
Today, Hudson Pacific Properties, which owns the building, announced that the Ferry Building is now being classified as a transport terminal rather than a shopping mall excluding it from the statewide order.