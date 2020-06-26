Your Crash Course on Food Justice: A Reading Syllabus

The Struggle for the Land: A Story from America’s Black Belt



Vann Newkirk II’s 2019 reported piece, This Land Was Our Land, provides accounts of Black farmers in the South whose land was stripped from them systematically and forcefully. Newkirk enumerates the tremendous dispossession of land and wealth and the ways it was maintained by local and federal policy including the Farm Bill in the piece. “[6 million acres] was lost by black farmers from 1950 to 1969,” he reported. “That’s an average of 820 acres a day—an area the size of New York’s Central Park erased with each sunset.”

This Land Was Our Land

For further reading into the Farm Bill and how it strengthened corporate power in the United States food system, there’s Hossein Ayazi and Esladig Elsheikh’s 2015 thorough report, Race and Corporate Power in the US Food System: Examining the Farm Bill.

Labor and Economic

Labor and exploitation are intrinsic to the history of food production in America and beyond. From visibilizing the labor of agricultural workers to addressing bias in restaurant hiring practices and the legacy of slavery in tipped wages, the following pieces dive into their subjects tying back to the systems they were born out of and currently maintained by.

Food Media

Food media, though positioned to be critical of the industry it covers, is itself not free of the same inequities articulated in the food system. These pieces examine food media's complicity in upholding the status quo and oppressing Black, Indigenous and other writers of color in its newsrooms.