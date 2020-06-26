Your Crash Course on Food Justice: A Reading Syllabus

The coronavirus pandemic and uprisings against racist policing are exposing systemic failures and inequities that plague our daily lives. The food system, from media to agriculture, is not free from those inequities which can play out through disparities in opportunity, compensation and safety nets for the industry’s workers and entrepreneurs.
To better understand the food system and the inequities it is build on, we asked experts including director of San Francisco’s Office of Equity Shakira Simley, director of the Global Justice Program at the Othering & Belonging Institute at UC Berkeley Elsadig Elsheikh and Sita Kuratomi Bhaumik and Jocelyn Jackson of the People’s Kitchen Collective for essential reading on food justice and sovereignty. “I always go back to the frame that food justice is racial justice,” wrote Simley in response to our ask. “Food equity is intrinsically linked to our history of genocide, slavery and labor exploitation — thus the immense land debt and reparations owed to Black, Indigenous and communities of color.”