People Can't See It, But This Grocery Worker Still Wears Lipstick Under Her Mask

And it's not just customers. Just leaving her home to go to work has been upsetting some people. For instance, when Ortiz was getting into her car, a neighbor came out and asked where she was going.

"They question me like, 'Hey you! Are you violating the quarantine?' "

Ortiz told her neighbor she works in a supermarket, which is why she's been leaving her home.

As a low-wage worker, Ortiz says she wishes she would get paid more during the pandemic because of the extra level of risk to which she is exposed. To get paid more "would be a dream come true," she says.

As for the neighbor, Ortiz surprised her by getting her some groceries, "and she said, 'Oh my God, you sure?' "

