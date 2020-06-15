People Can't See It, But This Grocery Worker Still Wears Lipstick Under Her Mask

Even under a mask, Yesenia Ortiz likes to wear her lipstick every day.
"You know Latina girls," she says, laughing.
She keeps a folded-up paper towel under the mask she wears all day, "because I don't want to ruin my mask."
Ortiz works at a grocery store called Compare Foods in Greensboro, N.C., unloading trucks and restocking shelves.
Customers have been "asking me every day for alcohol, Windex, Clorox for wiping," Ortiz told NPR in late April. "Every day! 'Oh, we don't got none. We ran out. I'm so sorry.' They get so frustrated."