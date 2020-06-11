For People’s Breakfast, Black Liberation, Food Access and Bail Funds Intersect

In response to shelter-in-place, where homeless shelters all around Oakland paused or decreased their food service, People's Breakfast increased their food distribution from once-a-month to three times a week. “The days that the shelters are closed, we have to get out there,” Parham said.“The days that shelters have cut back on hours, we have to get out there. We know that a lot of the folks that are affected by houselessness in Oakland are all elderly black folks,” explained Belachew. “The healthcare system definitely did not acknowledge them [or] support them. We wanted to make sure that some material needs were being met.”

Prior to the pandemic, the volunteer group raised funds online and through Simons and Parham’s podcast, Hella Black, that would be used to purchase food for distribution that they prepared themselves. Since the onset of the pandemic, People’s Breakfast’s feeding efforts have been supported by Luka’s Taproom and more recently, World Central Kitchen which contracts local restaurants to prepare food for distributions. Belachew explained that since late March, People’s Breakfast has been distributing 250 meals along with snack packs and hygiene kits including hand sanitizers and masks three times a week.

Though these past few weeks have galvanized the efforts of People’s Breakfast and the attention they’re receiving, Parham is reluctant about this spotlight. “It's hard to tell what people's intentions are. If people are doing something because it's popular, what happens when it's no longer popular?” he asked. For him, Belachew and the rest of the People’s Breakfast team, the fight for black liberation is not a current trend but a continuation of a centuries deep fight that doesn’t end with police brutality.

“The same system that sends you back to work in the midst of a pandemic is the same system that allows an officer to put his knee on a Black man's neck for nine minutes,” he said. “I just hope that if we can recognize that, this moment can go from just a moment to a movement.”