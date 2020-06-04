Eating at Black-Owned Restaurants Isn't Going to Save Us

A confusing sight has taken over my social feeds since the murder of George Floyd by a Minnesota police officer on Memorial Day: couched between posts memorializing Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, Ahmaud Arbery and Sean Reed, all recently killed by police, are crowdsourced lists of black-owned restaurants in Minneapolis, the Bay Area, Los Angeles and other cities. Vaguely framed as solidarity, food publications across the country have also taken up this enumeration in response to the continuous murder of black people in America that even a pandemic hasn’t managed to interrupt.

The absurdity of these lists is the suggestion that dining at a black-owned business in any way addresses the brutal and deadly force that police continue to unleash on black people. In a moment of national grief and anger, when yet another stranger’s name enters our vocabulary, and when another set of gruesome details leave our stomachs in knots, what relief does this transaction actually bring? At best, it scratches the itch of ego-driven guilt. Black people are left dead, their killers free, and the gulf between this most grave condition of American life and the woefully nominal response of patronage is too wide for me to bridge.

Scrolling past these lists, more robust with annotations and fact-checks by the day, I questioned if my imagination has failed to see their use. After all, the coronavirus pandemic has hit the restaurant industry especially hard, and most federal and local relief funding eludes small businesses and lands in the laps of food conglomerates. Even in less tenuous times, black chefs and restaurants face racial inequities articulated through the particular mechanisms of the food industry. The majority of black chefs are excised from the canon. Their press hits are limited to the month of February. Their recipes only inspire capital investment and praise when they land in white hands. They’re pigeonholed not just in what they should cook but how much they charge for it. So what harm is there in directing some dollars towards local, black-owned restaurants that need the support year-round?

The harm doesn’t live in those dollars. It lives in the framing of temporary patronage as a viable solution to an enduring problem—or worse, as salvation. The harm is the capitalistic impulse that has distorted tragedy to resemble Black Restaurant Week.