Celebrity Chef Recipes: Ryan Farr's Picnic Guacamole with Pepitas and Crunchy Cracklins

Fresh avocado guacamole pairs perfectly with crispy, salty, pork cracklins. And great guacamole is all about the ingredients. Thankfully we can find some of the best avocados in the world right here in San Francisco.

I only add tomato to my guacamole when we’re in the heart of tomato season -- I don’t miss the watery, white tomatoes you can get in early April. This guacamole, served with our Chile-Lime Cracklins, is amazing! It’s also a great paleo picnic go-to.