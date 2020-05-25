Celebrity Chef Recipes: Ryan Farr's Picnic Guacamole with Pepitas and Crunchy Cracklins

Celebrity Chefs is supported by Integrated Resources Group.
Video: Vic Chin and Peter Ruocco
Photos: Vic Chin
Words & Recipe: Ryan Farr
Fresh avocado guacamole pairs perfectly with crispy, salty, pork cracklins. And great guacamole is all about the ingredients. Thankfully we can find some of the best avocados in the world right here in San Francisco.
I only add tomato to my guacamole when we’re in the heart of tomato season -- I don’t miss the watery, white tomatoes you can get in early April. This guacamole, served with our Chile-Lime Cracklins, is amazing! It’s also a great paleo picnic go-to.
Picnic Guacamole with Pepitas and Crunchy Cracklins
Serves: 6 to 8
Ingredients:
3 large ripe Brokaw avocados, halved, pitted
¼ cup white onion, finely chopped
¼ cup cilantro leaves, chopped
1 serrano chile, minced
1 garlic clove, minced
2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice, or to taste
1 teaspoon Kosher salt, or to taste
½ cup toasted pepitas, for serving
Tortilla chips or 4505 Cracklins, for serving
Instructions: