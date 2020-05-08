'Check, Please! Bay Area Kids' Presents: Lai Hong Lounge's Pork Potstickers

Featured on this week’s Check, Please! Bay Area Kids, Lai Hong Lounge is a destination for family dim sum meals in San Francisco’s historic Chinatown. Guests tick off orders on illustrated menus, choosing from the restaurant’s 130 Cantonese offerings. On most weekends, the tables in the red dining room are filled with multigenerational families conversing and connecting over baskets of steaming siu mai and xiao long bao.

The beauty of dim sum, which translates to “little pieces of the heart,” is the experience of gathering together over food. For many, the recent closures of dining rooms have meant the loss of vital social connection and family time.

During shelter-in-place, Lai Hong Lounge is working to bring the dim sum experience into people’s living rooms through takeout and delivery beginning May 13th. The restaurant is also sharing its pork potsticker recipe with KQED. According to Tiffany, the manager and daughter of the owners, ”This recipe is very forgiving. Once you’ve mastered the dough, there are endless possibilities and combinations to fill it.”

While we wait to return to leisurely meals in crowded dining rooms, practice making these classic pork potstickers at home to share across a kitchen table.

Pork Potstickers

Serves 6-8, Makes about 40 potstickers