5 Strange, Wonderful Food Video Series to Keep You Company in the Kitchen

Whether it's due to quarantine, unexpected unemployment or another consequence of COVID-19, you might find yourself with more hours to fill at home these days. Though there are endless ways to spend that time, these food videos from across the globe should provide some relief. Let them feed your escapist tendencies as you shelter in place, all the while giving you ideas—some more bizarre than others—on how to spend your time in the kitchen.

Dianxi Xiaoge's Yunnan Countryside Missives

Hailing from China's southwestern Yunnan province, Dianxi Xiaoge, a self-proclaimed "local Yunnan girl," releases videos of herself farming, cooking and on occasion playing with her dog Dawang. Dianxi Xiaoge's videos are as much a visual delight as they are a sonic feast. Roots are plucked from the soil, rinsed in a bucket of water, chopped in her gorgeous wood kitchen and thrown into a fiery pan to sizzle. Dianxi barely speaks in the videos, but the impeccable quality and her expertise on the farm and in her kitchen are deeply compelling. One episode after another, her bucolic Yunnan life is a respite from the realities of quarantine and city life.



The Strange Delight of Watching Bread Face

Bread Face is the pseudonym of the anonymous woman who smashes her face into bread and other starch food items like waffles, beignets, hush puppies and neatly stacked hard shell tacos. Her tagline reads, "Giving the people something they didn't ask for," and she's amassed almost 200,000 followers on Instagram doing just that. There seems to be some catharsis Bread Face experiences by plunging her face into baked goods, and her popularity suggests that maybe her audience experiences something similar by proxy. In warmly lit corners of her apartment and at restaurants, Bread Face has kept up her work since 2016. On one occasion, the New York City-based blogger posted a recipe for a tofu, scallion and onion dish—but smashing her face into bread remains her staple.