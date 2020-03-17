KQED is a proud member of
Where to Get Free School Lunch in the Bay Area
Bay Area Bites

Where to Get Free School Lunch in the Bay Area

Ruth Gebreyesus
Children, some wearing face masks as a preventive measure, pick up free lunch at Kenmore Middle School in Arlington, Virginia on March 16, 2020, after schools in the area closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Several school districts in the Bay Area have announced school closures through early April in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

For parents and caretakers, below is a collected list of schools where students and their families can grab breakfast and lunch meals to go. (If your school isn't on this list, KQED advises going to your district's website or calling to find out more information.)

Schools in the Oakland Unified School District are closed through April 5. Any Oakland student under the age of 18 or their families can pick up "grab-and-go" breakfast and lunch at several campuses in North, West, central and East Oakland on Mondays and Thursdays. Three days' worth of meals can be picked up at once, and OUSD is asking folks to bring grocery bags or coolers for pick-ups. Details here.

Similar to Oakland, the San Francisco Unified School District is offering free meals to children 18 and younger during its closure, which is set to last until April 3. SFUSD will ramp up locations for meal pickups throughout the week, and plans to have 18 sites open by this Friday. All sites will be open from 9am to 10am serving breakfast, lunch, supper, fresh fruit, vegetables and milk to take home. Details here.

The Berkeley Unified School District has closed all campuses through April 5. Students and their families can pick up meals Monday through Friday for breakfast and lunch. A central kitchen set up at King Middle School will serve an hour-and-a-half breakfast and two-hour lunch, while several other campuses will serve breakfast and lunch for a half-hour each. More information can be found here.

West Contra Costa School District, which covers schools in El Cerrito, Richmond, and Pinole, has closed all campuses until April 5. The district has set up meal pick-ups for any child under 18 from 11am to 1pm at nine schools in its system. The high school campuses of De Anza, Kennedy, Pinole Valley and Richmond; middle schools DeJean and Helms; and elementary schools Nystrom, Montalvin and Riverside will all serve food. More details can be found here.

San José Unified School District is similarly offering bagged breakfast and lunch meals for children under 18 years old at 10 different campuses throughout the city. The program is set to start March 17. More information can be found here.

Santa Clara Unified School District schools are closed through April 3. SCUSD is offering one meal per child for pick up at five campuses: Mayne Elementary, Don Callejon School, and Buchser, Peterson and Cabrillo middle schools. The district specifies that the child must be present to pick up the meal, a restriction that sets it apart from other districts in the area. More details here.

Though Santa Rosa City Schools are closed currently through April 5, their meal programs don't begin until Monday, March 23, when students had been set to return from Spring Break. Starting on that date, they'll serve carry-out lunch for students, who do not need to be present during the pick-up. More information on the nine campuses in Santa Rosa that will have this service can be found here.