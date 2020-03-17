Where to Get Free School Lunch in the Bay Area

Several school districts in the Bay Area have announced school closures through early April in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

For parents and caretakers, below is a collected list of schools where students and their families can grab breakfast and lunch meals to go. (If your school isn't on this list, KQED advises going to your district's website or calling to find out more information.)

Schools in the Oakland Unified School District are closed through April 5. Any Oakland student under the age of 18 or their families can pick up "grab-and-go" breakfast and lunch at several campuses in North, West, central and East Oakland on Mondays and Thursdays. Three days' worth of meals can be picked up at once, and OUSD is asking folks to bring grocery bags or coolers for pick-ups. Details here.

Similar to Oakland, the San Francisco Unified School District is offering free meals to children 18 and younger during its closure, which is set to last until April 3. SFUSD will ramp up locations for meal pickups throughout the week, and plans to have 18 sites open by this Friday. All sites will be open from 9am to 10am serving breakfast, lunch, supper, fresh fruit, vegetables and milk to take home. Details here.