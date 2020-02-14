Five Restaurants with Views for Last-Minute Lovers on Valentine’s Day

At some point in history, an alliance was forged between Valentine’s Day and candlelit dinners. Then came prix-fixes menus, where lovers only have to choose each other—and not from a long list of entrées. In the Bay Area’s much-hyped fine dining scene, eating out on Valentine’s Day can be a sort of nightmare between securing reservations and the unimaginative ways that love is forced down our throats in pink and red colorways.

For those looking to expand their definitions of a romantic dining experience—and find a place for a Valentine’s Day meal without extraordinary wait times—here are a few restaurants that are conducting business as usual with spectacular views to boot.

Chevy’s in Emeryville

It makes no sense that Chevy’s sits as one of the handful of East Bay restaurants with a sweeping view of the bay from Marin to San Francisco. With a food and drinks happy hour that last eight of the twelve hours the restaurant is open, Chevy’s by the sea, as I refer to it, is the perfect place to let go of the pretense around Valentine’s Day.