Bryant Terry's Big Beans, Buns and Broccoli Rabe

This recipe has everything I want in a good sandwich— toasted homemade bread, hearty protein, and broccoli rabe. That’s right — I declare roasted broccoli rabe florets as the new default vegetable for sandwiches, lettuce be damned. My friend Soleil Ho, restaurant critic for the San Francisco Chronicle, would likely agree — In her words, “I hate lettuce, but I really hate hot lettuce.” This recipe is inspired by bunny chow, a South African dish made by hollowing out a loaf of white bread and filling it with curry. Although the original version was vegetarian, it is more common to find bread stuffed with meaty curries these days. The first time I had bunny chow was at the now-closed South African restaurant Madiba in my old Brooklyn neighborhood. When I had it a second time, prepared by the People’s Kitchen Collective at the Museum of the African Diaspora’s first Diaspora Dinner, I was blown away. The popular vegetarian version of bunny chow uses lima beans. I need a meatier and heartier bean for this dish, so I use corona beans — huge, thick-skinned beans with a creamy interior. They work even better than I could have imagined. If you can’t find them, you can use cannellini beans instead, but do yourself a favor and order a bag of Royal Corona beans from Rancho Gordo. If you don’t have time to make the buns, toasted vegan potato buns will work just fine. Lastly, while this is a sandwich, I imagine folks digging in with a fork and knife.

Big Beans, Buns and Broccoli Rabe



Royal corona beans, tomatoes, persillade

Makes 6 servings

Bread

3 cups unbleached

All- purpose flour

¼ cup teff flour

¼ cup almond flour

2 tablespoons raw cane sugar

2 teaspoons instant yeast

¾ teaspoon fine sea salt

1 cup warm water

¼ cup melted coconut oil, plus more for greasing the bowl and work surface and brushing the buns

Broccoli rabe

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more as needed

1 ½ pounds broccoli rabe, thick stems trimmed

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

Beans

1 cup dried corona beans, picked over and soaked in water overnight

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more as needed

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup finely diced yellow onion

1 garlic clove, minced

½ teaspoon minced fresh ginger

1 tablespoon Berbere Spice Blend

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes, pureed in a blender

1½ cups diced peeled Yukon gold potatoes(1 large or 2 small)

½ cup Persillade, for garnish

Flaky sea salt and freshly ground white pepper

Instructions

Make the bread: In a large bowl, whisk together the flours, sugar, yeast, and salt. Pour in the warm water and the coconut oil. Starting with a wooden spoon and then using your hands, mix to form a shaggy dough. Transfer to a clean countertop and knead to form a soft, stretchy ball of dough, 5 to 7 minutes.