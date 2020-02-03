Martin Yan Was a YouTube Celebrity Chef Before There Was YouTube

In 1983, KQED broadcast the first season of Yan Can Cook (the chef appeared on a Canadian television program a few years earlier). Zany and educational, Yan’s show, which still airs new episodes, gained a following across the nation. Like public television cooking favorites Julia Child and Jacques Pepin’s shows, the success of Yan’s cooking program was driven by his personality—an indisputable expertise made accessible by his commitment to silliness.

A more singular challenge Yan faced was introducing Chinese cooking techniques to an audience whose idea of the cuisine was far less complex in 1983 than it is today. He recalls his weekly pilgrimages to San Francisco’s Chinatown to gather ingredients. “Thirty, forty years ago when we started, it was hard to find ingredients. Now there’s a whole isle of ethnic food,” he says. “A chef can go and pick up anything they want.”

These days, personality-driven cooking shows are ubiquitous on television and streaming platforms. Among those, Bon Appétit’s YouTube channel boasts over a billion views with shows focusing on the adventures and experiments of the editorial team from its bustling test kitchen. Moving away from “hands-and-pans” shots that insinuate neutral professionalism, Bon Appétit along with YouTube celebrities have placed humor and narrative at the center of their videos.