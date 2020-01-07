Flavors Worth Finding: Toothsome Dumplings, Holiday Pandoro and More

What I love about Yuanbao Jiaozi’s dumplings is that firm, doughy consistency. In Italy, this prized texture is described as “al dente.” In Taiwan, it’s referred to as “Q,”, pronounced like the letter, often used to describe the ideal "toothiness" of boba or stewed beef tendon. Well, Yuanbao Jiaozi’s dumplings definitely have that “Q.” Dipped in a bit of the chili oil provided in jars at each table, with a steaming side of noodle soup—that’s pure comfort to me.—Vic Chin, Coordinating Producer, Check, Please! Bay Area

Pandoro, a Satisfying Winter Dessert

As a child, I made the compromise of eating around the raisins and candied fruits of panettone. A holiday dessert tradition that spread from Italy to East Africa and South America, panettone’s tall, trapezoidal boxes hang like decorations on Christmas across many homes around the world. Lately, instead of leaving a trail of dried fruits on my plate, I opt for pandoro, a cousin to panettone that features a similarly egg-enriched, fermented dough without any interruptions from lifeless fruits. Finished off with a dusting of sugar on its distinct triangular ridges, pandoro is a sight to behold. (Some cut the bread horizontally and stack it to resemble a snowy Christmas tree.)

Pandoro and panettone’s appeal live in their airy, soft texture, which is achieved through the sweet bread’s patient rising period. Both breads pair well with coffee and tea, and absorb whipped mascarpone and other toppings especially well when toasted. Never a cloying dessert, pandoro is balanced in its sugar—a satisfying sweet that doesn’t leave you sluggish.

May it be through the local East African population or the region’s European inclinations, Bay Area grocery stores seem to always carry panettone and its different iterations from December into the new year. Some years back, I noticed Trader Joe’s offered a chocolate panettone. Though markedly sweeter, chocolate is much more acceptable than dried fruit in my opinion. One can also find the holiday sweet bread at various Eritrean and Ethiopian specialty food stores like Zion Market on Oakland’s Telegraph Avenue. Lucky for me, the variety means I never have to eat around raisins and candied oranges.—Ruth Gebreyesus, Food Reporter and Visual Arts Columnist