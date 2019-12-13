Walking Tour: The Scenic Wineries of Treasure Island
Walking Tour: The Scenic Wineries of Treasure Island

Shoshi Parks, 7x7
 (Courtesy of @thewinerysf)

Since 2007, Treasure Island has been reinventing itself as a mecca for wine lovers with tasting rooms packed into less than one square mile.

Enjoy an afternoon of excellent Northern California vintages while taking in one of the city's best bay views.

​Vie Winery: Limited Edition Limited Rhônes and Zins

Vie's limited-production Rhône varietal and zinfandel-based wines use grapes from Santa Barbara, Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino, and Lake County vineyards. Try a glass of their 2013 L'Imaginaire grenache, a medium-bodied wine with mixed-berry and soft-floral notes, while playing a game of bocce on Vie's waterfront courts (shared with Sol Rouge Winery, see below). // Clipper Cove Way, Bldg 448 (Treasure Island), viewinery.com

​Sottomarino Winery: Wine Tasting on a WWII Submarine

Sottomarino's unique tasting room was once a World War II submarine training vessel dubbed the "USS Buttercup." Though today she stays on land, the Buttercup still gets to show off her original submarine features, including an original escape hatch. Fittingly, Sottomarino means "submarine" in Italian. The wines here are Italian in style and include a 2014 sangiovese, an earthy red with flavors of black cherry, forest floor, and tobacco, and sweet whites such as their 2013 muscat canelli. // 400 California Ave., Bldg. 2 Annex (Treasure Island), sottomarinowinery.com

The Winery SF: An Industrial Tasting Room Suited to Special Occasions

With almost a dozen awards under their belt, The Winery has a vast collection of whites and reds, ranging from chardonnay to tempranillo. The Winery even produces a sparkling white, Glitter, which combines sweet fruitiness with the aromas of baked goods. Their industrial tasting room and event space lined with dozens of casks is spacious and idea for a special soirée. // 30 Avenue G (Treasure Island), winery-sf.com

​Sol Rouge Winery: Raising the Bar(n) for Rhône and Bordeaux Styles

Sol Rouge specializes in French Rhône and Bordeaux grapes grown at their family estate vineyard north of Napa Valley. Many of their wines have been rated over 90 points by Wine Enthusiast. A tasting at their industrial "barn" is an excellent introduction to their varietals, which include the 2015 syrah, a smoky wine with flavors of blackberry and pepper, and a 2014 cabernet sauvignon, which features hints of clove and cola. // 29 Avenue G (Treasure Island), solrouge.com

Treasure Island Wines: A Pet-Friendly Collective of Local Wineries

This collective offers wines from five local winemakers that rotate production under the label TI Wines—Baker Family Wines, Divergent Vines, Heartfelt Wines, Kohler & Frohling, and Umbriaso. At their tasting room, $10 will get you a sampling of six to eight of the best varietals on hand, such as a dry, crisp 2018 rosé of grenache with strawberry notes or an unoaked 2017 chardonnay. Bring your pup along to the tasting and the Treasure Island Wines crew will give it a treat. // 995 9th St., Bldg 201 (Treasure Island), tiwines.net

This article originally appeared on 7x7.

