Walking Tour: The Scenic Wineries of Treasure Island

Sol Rouge specializes in French Rhône and Bordeaux grapes grown at their family estate vineyard north of Napa Valley. Many of their wines have been rated over 90 points by Wine Enthusiast. A tasting at their industrial "barn" is an excellent introduction to their varietals, which include the 2015 syrah, a smoky wine with flavors of blackberry and pepper, and a 2014 cabernet sauvignon, which features hints of clove and cola. // 29 Avenue G (Treasure Island), solrouge.com

Treasure Island Wines: A Pet-Friendly Collective of Local Wineries

This collective offers wines from five local winemakers that rotate production under the label TI Wines—Baker Family Wines, Divergent Vines, Heartfelt Wines, Kohler & Frohling, and Umbriaso. At their tasting room, $10 will get you a sampling of six to eight of the best varietals on hand, such as a dry, crisp 2018 rosé of grenache with strawberry notes or an unoaked 2017 chardonnay. Bring your pup along to the tasting and the Treasure Island Wines crew will give it a treat. // 995 9th St., Bldg 201 (Treasure Island), tiwines.net

This article originally appeared on 7x7.