Flavors Worth Finding: Winter Comfort Food Isn't Always About Soup





Gateway Kitchen’s Crispy Chicken

Cold day food cravings don't always call for soup—sometimes you want proper texture. So on a recent chilly evening, my boyfriend and I headed to a small Filipino restaurant in Daly City called Gateway Kitchen.

Its menu is as efficiently sized as its interior, with silog, a hearty, classic breakfast dish, as the main offering. Each variety comes with a different protein, including crispy chicken, longanisa, bacon, Hong Kong-style pork chops and more. We chose a crispy chicken silog and a longanisa silog with a side of bacon, and each came with a heaping mound of garlic rice and pineapple. (We also added eggs to both orders.)

At Gateway Kitchen, when you tap the surface of the chicken with a fork, the crispy, hard shell taps back. Imagine how satisfying it is to hear the crispy crunch when your fork and knife first breach that umami shell—yep, it was just as good as you’re thinking! The fatty longanisa and crispy bacon provided a great texture and flavor contrast to the garlic rice, especially once we broke the yolk and mixed it all together.