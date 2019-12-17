5 Food Trucks That Put Regional Mexican Plates on the Map

All across Mexico, regional dishes are as varied as the terrain, language and cultural traditions. In Oakland's Fruitvale district, the many taqueros and food vendors along the streets coalesce to map complex patterns of migration and weave a vibrant tapestry of food traditions from across the Americas.

And the dishes from these traditions are delicious, too. We recently visited five food trucks in the neighborhood to understand the regional distinctions of their offerings and hear from the people who make them. Come along with us to experience the many flavors of Fruitvale—and bring your appetite.

Aguachiles el Tamarindo

Location: 3053 International Blvd., Oakland, CA

Regions: Sinaloa, Baja California and Jalisco

Best time to go: Late nights, weekends

Must try: Torre de mariscos, Baja-style tacos de pescado and camaron, ceviche verde, mango and chamoy ceviche

An offshoot of Enrique Galindo and family's long-established taqueria enterprise Mi Grullense, Aguachiles el Tamarindo offers delicious taco and torta staples. But what sets them apart is their vast menu of seafood—ceviches, tostadas, cocteles and their show-stopper: the torre de mariscos.

Literally translated as a “tower of seafood,” the torre has five-plus layers of tender scallops, jaiba (imitation crab), shrimp, octopus, chiltepin, avocado, onion, tomato and cucumber, all drenched in a family recipe of Sinaloa-style salsa negra—a punchy combination of Maggi sauce and secret ingredients.